Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cellcura Asa :

* Q3 revenue 412,000 Norwegian crowns versus 2.4 million crowns

* Q3 operating loss 3.4 million crowns versus loss 5.5 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 5.9 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Boleslaw Lasocki)