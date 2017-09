Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 operating revenue of 13.8 million euros, as compared to 6.9 million euros for the first six months of 2013

* H1 net loss 5 million euros versus loss of 18.5 million euros in H1 last year Source text: reut.rs/1tgy7zc

