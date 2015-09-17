FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Cellnex says not working on offer to buy stake in Italy's Inwit
September 17, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Cellnex says not working on offer to buy stake in Italy's Inwit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom tower operator Cellnex said on Thursday it was not working on any concrete offer to buy a stake in its Italian peer Inwit .

Asked to comment on press reports about such a report, a spokesman for the company said: “It’s our duty to study all growth opportunities in Europe, but at this moment we are not working on a concrete deal.”

Shares in Inwit, which had jumped on Thursday and had opened up on Friday, were down 1.2 percent at 0845 GMT. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
