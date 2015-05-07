Spain's Cellnex starts trade up 11 pct in Abertis spin off

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish wireless communications towers company Cellnex rose 11 percent in its first day of trade after being spun off from its parent, toll road firm Abertis.

Cellnex was up 7.7 percent at 15.1 euros ($17.2) per share shortly after trade started at 0900 GMT after 60 percent of its share capital was placed at 14 euros per share - already the higher end of the flotation price range. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Paul Day)