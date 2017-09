Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cell Therapeutics Inc : * Expects could pay up to $96 million in development costs for persist-1 & 2

myelofibrosis & acute myeloid leukemia programs till mid-2017 * Under Baxter deal co expects to receive $67 million in cash milestone

progress payments from Baxter through 2015 - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage