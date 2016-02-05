FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA reviewers support Celltrion's biosimilar Remicade
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

FDA reviewers support Celltrion's biosimilar Remicade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members on Friday said clinical data from Celltrion Inc’s biosimilar form of blockbuster arthritis drug Remicade indicated it is “highly similar” to the branded product in terms of safety, purity and potency.

FDA scientists released their supportive findings ahead of a scheduled meeting on Tuesday of an independent medical advisory panel to the agency, which will weigh whether to recommend approval of the biosimilar, called Remsima, to treat rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions such as Crohn’s disease.

South Korea’s Celltrion and partner Pfizer Inc want to sell Remsima in the United States as a cut-price copy of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co’s branded Remicade, or infliximab, which had global 2014 sales of almost $10 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.