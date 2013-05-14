South Korea's Celltrion sale seen slow-going as sceptics emerge

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Fed up with fighting what he called a costly battle with short-sellers that punished its stock, Celltrion Inc’s founder Seo Jung-jin has put his controlling stake in the South Korean biotech firm up for sale.

But shares of Celltrion - the largest stock on South Korea’s junior bourse with a market value of $5 billion as recently as March - have fallen further, plunging more than 40 percent since Seo announced unexpectedly last month that he was putting his interest in the company on the block.

The sale of the stake in Celltrion, which counts Temasek Holdings as an investor, would open a door for pharmaceutical firms to expand into the growing market for biosimilar drugs. But banking industry sources say would-be bidders are put off by mistrust of management, uncertainty over when key drugs will obtain foreign regulatory approval, and share-price volatility.

“Anyone who buys them is acquiring a lot of partnerships ... I‘m a bit sceptical as to how sellable it really is,” said a London-based banker who specialises in healthcare deals. The banker requested anonymity because he is not authorised to talk to the media about specific transactions.

“When you’ve got a market cap as rich as this then maybe you are better off keeping it listed and just selling the shares into the market,” the banker said, suggesting that adviser JP Morgan might end up guiding Seo to sell his stake into the market over a period of time if an obvious buyer did not emerge. JP Morgan representatives declined to comment.

According to industry bankers and analysts, the list of potential bidders would likely include Celltrion partner Hospira Inc, which sells generic injectable drugs. AstraZeneca Plc may also look at Celltrion because it has yet to get a foothold in biosimilars and is hungry to expand its portfolio.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group could be a wild card bidder as it seeks to break into biotech, bankers and analysts say. The group, best known for its Samsung Electronics unit, has set aside 2.1 trillion won ($1.9 billion) to invest in biopharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca and Samsung declined to comment.

Celltrion has yet to launch the sales process and is assessing various options. “They haven’t reached a stage where the company is ready to be shopped to interested parties,” one person familiar with Celltrion’s thinking said.

Celltrion declined to comment on the sales process.

‘SLANDEROUS RUMOURS’

Celltrion makes biosimilars, which are less expensive versions of complex biological drugs used to treat diseases such as cancer. With patented biotech drugs worth some $35 billion set to lapse by 2015, industry experts say biosimilar firms like Celltrion are in a sweet spot.

IMS Health, a provider of data for the healthcare industry, expects global spending on biosimilars to increase to $4 billion to $6 billion by 2016, from just $693 million in 2011.

But Celltrion has been dogged by persistent rumours ranging from accounting fraud to clinical trial failures.

“There have been so many slanderous rumours about us and accompanying massive short sales in the past two years. But none of them were found to be true and we had to fight this costly battle with speculative short-sellers,” Seo told a radio talk show recently on his reason for selling.

He noted that the company has spent 600 billion won, largely to buy back shares, to defend against short sellers.

“I‘m just fed up and decided to sell the company to stop this endless battle.”

In an indication of keen short-seller interest, nearly 62 percent of the Celltrion shares that can be borrowed are out on loan, almost four times the average of 17.6 percent for the South Korean market, according to Markit Securities Finance data.

Celltrion said it has asked financial authorities to investigate potential speculative trades that seek to manipulate its stock price.

Celltrion’s doubters point to the fact that its sales go primarily to an unlisted affiliate, Celltrion Healthcare, where inventory has been piling up as the company awaits regulatory approvals in Europe, which it hopes to obtain in May or June.

Celltrion Healthcare’s inventory increased by nearly 300 billion won last year to 679 billion won.

“Celltrion is very pricey given that it has not yet brought a drug to the (major) international markets,” an executive from a global biologics firm told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Korea.

COMPLEXITY

Seo is offering his controlling stake via the sale of holdings in Celltrion Holdings and Celltrion GSC that would give buyers 30 percent of Celltrion Inc. Seo owns 97.3 percent of unlisted Celltrion Holdings and 68.4 percent in Celltrion GSC, although it was still unclear how much he planned to sell in those companies.

Seo also owns 50 percent in loss-making Celltrion Healthcare.

Ion Investments, a fully owned subsidiary of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, controls 10.5 percent of Celltrion Inc.

“The complexity is a little bit scary for a lot of the parties who are out there,” said a banker in New York.

Celltrion has strongly defended its prospects.

“We have global investors like Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund as our core shareholders. Would they simply overlook any irregular trade (between Celltrion and its distribution unit)?” Seo said.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

“(Celltrion) Healthcare has only nine months of inventory, which is the lowest level for the industry. They need inventory buildup to ensure smooth supply as soon as regulatory approval is received,” Seo said.

Celltrion’s treatment Remsima - a version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade made by Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co - was cleared for sale in South Korea last year and would be the first antibody biosimilar in a Western market if approved in Europe in the coming months.

Its product pipeline also includes generics of Roche Holding AG’s cancer drugs Rituxan and Herceptin.

Hospira, which has distribution deal for biogeneric products that Celltrion is developing, is the most likely bidder, said New York-based RBC Capital Markets analyst Shibani Malhotra.

“I would be surprised if it was someone else. Hospira would be the most interested because I don’t think they would want anyone else to have the rights,” she said. “They are probably thinking through what it’s worth depending on whether or not the drug gets approved in Europe.”

A Hospira spokesman declined to comment on the company’s potential interest but said the sale of the founder’s stake would not derail the existing deal between the two firms.

Samsung Group has so far spent only about a quarter of its biotech budget, setting up two ventures with $500 a million investment, so it has resources readily available.

“We are still processing the news about Celltrion,” a senior official at Samsung Biologics told Reuters. ($1 = 1097.2000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in LONDON, Denny Thomas and Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG, Bill Berkrot in NEW YORK, Joyce Lee in SEOUL and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Emily Kaiser and Chris Gallagher)