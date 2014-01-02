S.Korea's Celltrion in talks for stake sale

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Celltrion Inc said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its largest shareholder is in talks with an interested party or parties to sell a controlling stake in the biotech firm.

Celltrion received European backing to sell a copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade last year.

Celltrion chose JP Morgan to advise on the sale last year, after its president said he will seek a buyer among multinational drugmakers for the controlling interest in the firm.

A spokesman for Celltrion declined to comment on the names or number of the interested party or parties.