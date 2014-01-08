FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Celltrion shares jump on reports of bid interests from Roche, Teva
#Healthcare
January 8, 2014 / 1:38 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's Celltrion shares jump on reports of bid interests from Roche, Teva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Celltrion Inc shares jumped by 9.7 percent on Wednesday after South Korean media such as online news outlet Edaily reported that Roche Holding AG , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc were among parties in talks to acquire the biotech firm.

Celltrion, the biggest firm in the country’s second-tier KOSDAQ share market, said last week that its largest shareholder is in talks with interested parties to sell a controlling stake in the company.

A Celltrion spokesman declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
