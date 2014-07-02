FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S. Korea's Celltrion says top shareholder drops plan to sell stake
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 2, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

S. Korea's Celltrion says top shareholder drops plan to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Celltrion Inc said on Wednesday its top shareholder is no longer considering a sale of a stake in the biotechnology company.

Founder and Chief Executive Seo Jung-jin last year said he would seek a buyer among multinational drugmakers for his controlling interest in the company.

Celltrion is the largest stock on South Korea’s junior bourse with a market value of 4.87 trillion won ($4.83 billion) as of Wednesday’s close.

$1 = 1009.1000 South Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.