Celltrion tumbles on report of probe into unfair share trade

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean bio-pharmaceutical firm Celltrion tumbled 14 percent on Monday after reports that financial regulators had met on Friday to discuss allegations of unfair share trade by its chief executive.

Korean broadcaster SBS CNBC said in an unsourced report that financial regulators had made a preliminary conclusion in the matter regarding Celltrion CEO Seo Jung-jin.

A Celltrion spokesman said it had not been briefed on the result of the meeting.

The Financial Supervisory Service declined to comment. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)