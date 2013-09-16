FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celltrion tumbles on report of probe into unfair share trade
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Celltrion tumbles on report of probe into unfair share trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean bio-pharmaceutical firm Celltrion tumbled 14 percent on Monday after reports that financial regulators had met on Friday to discuss allegations of unfair share trade by its chief executive.

Korean broadcaster SBS CNBC said in an unsourced report that financial regulators had made a preliminary conclusion in the matter regarding Celltrion CEO Seo Jung-jin.

A Celltrion spokesman said it had not been briefed on the result of the meeting.

The Financial Supervisory Service declined to comment. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.