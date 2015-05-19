FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA JV probed over anti-trust issues by Colombian authorities
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

SCA JV probed over anti-trust issues by Colombian authorities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA said on Tuesday its joint venture Productos Familia S.A. was under investigation by Colombian authorities over anti-trust issues, but played down the risk of steep fines.

The news follows intense scrutiny of corporate governance at the Swedish company centred around the lavish use of a corporate jet and hunting trips in a saga that has seen both SCA’s former CEO and chairman step down.

Daily Dagens Nyheter reported Productos Familia - 50-percent owned by SCA - was being probed over alleged price cartels including diapers, toilet paper and could face fines of more than 200 million Swedish crowns ($24 million).

SCA said competition authorities were reviewing the joint venture’s operations in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as it’s wholly owned businesses in Chile, Spain, Poland and Hungary.

“SCA has assessed that the ongoing inquiries will not have a material financial impact,” it said in a statement.

The company said SCA and its joint ventures were cooperating with the authorities and providing the requested information.

$1 = 8.3177 Swedish crowns Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.