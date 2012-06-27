Brazil's Equatorial bids for troubled rival Celpa

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity utility Equatorial Energia placed a formal bid for control of debt-laden power distributor Celpa, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under terms of the proposal, Equatorial has exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with Celpa’s majority shareholder, Grupo Rede Energia, the filing said. Celpa, which serves the northern state of Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection in February, citing a deterioration in its finances.

Reuters reported last month that Equatorial was gauging a bid for Celpa, citing sources familiar with the situation.