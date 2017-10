SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Celpa, an electricity distribution company owned by Brazil’s Grupo Rede Energia , filed for bankruptcy protection under Brazilian law on Tuesday, according to a securities filing.

“In spite of the efforts by management with creditors and potential investors (in the company), the request for bankruptcy protection was inevitable as the financial and economic situation of Celia aggravated,” the filing said, adding that the company aims to keep serving its customers.