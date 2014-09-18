BRIEF-Celtic Property Developments changes its name to CPD and will issue new shares and bonds

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Celtic Property Developments SA :

* Said on Wednesday the Regional Court in Warsaw registered its name change from Celtic Property Developments SA to CPD SA

* Said the court also registered the company’s capital increase, by no more than 979,136 zlotys, through the issue of new series A bonds convertible to the company’s series G shares.

* Said it will issue no more than 9,791,360 series G shares at the nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said it will issue series A bonds of the total nominal value of no more than 8 million euros that will be convertible to series G shares

