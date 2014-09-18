FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celtic Property Developments changes its name to CPD and will issue new shares and bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Celtic Property Developments changes its name to CPD and will issue new shares and bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Celtic Property Developments SA :

* Said on Wednesday the Regional Court in Warsaw registered its name change from Celtic Property Developments SA to CPD SA

* Said the court also registered the company’s capital increase, by no more than 979,136 zlotys, through the issue of new series A bonds convertible to the company’s series G shares.

* Said it will issue no more than 9,791,360 series G shares at the nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said it will issue series A bonds of the total nominal value of no more than 8 million euros that will be convertible to series G shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.