October 26, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 10 months ago

Central Africa bank holds base interest rate at 2.45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The central bank of the six-nation Central African CEMAC zone held the region's main interest rate at 2.45 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank also slightly revised down its 2016 growth forecast for the region, which has been hit hard by a slump in commodity prices, especially oil, to 1.7 percent, from 1.8 percent previously.

The CEMAC zone includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

