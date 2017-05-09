Central Africa CEMAC zone maintains interest rate at 2.45 pct

YAOUNDE, May 9 (Reuters) - The central bank of the six-nation Central African monetary union (CEMAC) held the region's main interest rate unchanged at 2.45 percent, a spokesman said after the quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

Economic growth in the CEMAC zone, which includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, is expected to be 1.6 percent in 2017, the bank said, a rate slower than elsewhere on the continent. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier/Mark Heinrich)