3 months ago
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Central Africa CEMAC zone maintains interest rate at 2.95 pct
May 10, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Central Africa CEMAC zone maintains interest rate at 2.95 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with CEMAC spokesman correcting the interest rate to 2.95 percent from 2.45 percent)

YAOUNDE, May 9 (Reuters) - The central bank of the six-nation Central African monetary union (CEMAC) held the region's main interest rate unchanged at 2.95 percent, a spokesman said after the quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

Economic growth in the CEMAC zone, which includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, is expected to be 1.6 percent in 2017, the bank said, a rate slower than elsewhere on the continent. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)

