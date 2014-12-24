FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank reports conclusions of FINMA investigation
December 24, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank reports conclusions of FINMA investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Reports conclusions of FINMA investigation about collaboration with former credit agent

* Finma has concluded enforcement proceedings against Cembra Money Bank regarding its relationships with credit agents and collaboration with former external credit agent working with Zurich branch

* Says FINMA found that Cembra Money Bank, before terminating relationship with credit agent in 2011, significantly violated regulatory provisions regarding control and organization

* Says there are no financial consequences for Cembra Money Bank other than cost of investigation and bank’s own legal cost related to examination, which add up to about 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)

* Confirms its full year guidance for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

