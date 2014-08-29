FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank reports H1 net income of CHF 64.7 mln and confirms full 2014 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG : * Says reports half-year net income of CHF 64.7 million and confirms full-year 2014

guidance * Says reports for the first-half 2014 consolidated net income of CHF 64.7

million on a US GAAP basis * Says H1 net revenues up 8% to 185.9 million, outperforming key products

markets * Says net profit for the second half-year 2014 is expected to exceed

first-half net profit * Confirms full 2014 guidance given in March and is expecting reported earnings

per share of between CHF 4.40 and CHF 4.60 * Says medium-term targets remain unchanged including a dividend pay-out ratio

of 60-70% of net income * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

