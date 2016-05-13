FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cementos Argos profit up 31 percent in Q1 due to expansion
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Cementos Argos profit up 31 percent in Q1 due to expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Top Colombian cement maker Cementos Argos reported a 31 percent jump in its net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period last year due to expansions in local and foreign operations.

Net profit was 122 billion Colombian pesos ($41.7 million) in the January-March period, compared with 93.3 billion pesos in the same quarter last year, the company, a subsidiary of Grupo Argos, said in a statement late on Thursday.

“These results foretell good development this year and back up our geographical diversification, the expansion and consolidation of our businesses, flexibility in our operations and the constant search for operational excellence,” Cementos Argos President Juan Esteban Calle said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 38 percent to 425 billion pesos in the first quarter of 2016.

$1 = 2,934.88 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.