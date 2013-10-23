Colombia-listed Cemex Latam posts Q3 profits of $96 mln

BOGOTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cemex Latam Holdings, the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex which listed on Colombia’s stock exchange last year, posted third-quarter profit of $96 million on Wednesday, down from $115 million in the prior quarter.

Net sales in the second quarter rose to $474 million versus $431 million in the previous quarter, the holding said in an earnings report filed with Colombia’s securities regulator. No year-ago figures were provided since the company listed on Bogota’s stock exchange only last November.

Cumulative profits since January totaled $238 million.

Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.