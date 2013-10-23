FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia-listed Cemex Latam posts Q3 profits of $96 mln
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 12:19 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia-listed Cemex Latam posts Q3 profits of $96 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cemex Latam Holdings, the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex which listed on Colombia’s stock exchange last year, posted third-quarter profit of $96 million on Wednesday, down from $115 million in the prior quarter.

Net sales in the second quarter rose to $474 million versus $431 million in the previous quarter, the holding said in an earnings report filed with Colombia’s securities regulator. No year-ago figures were provided since the company listed on Bogota’s stock exchange only last November.

Cumulative profits since January totaled $238 million.

Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.