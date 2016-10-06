BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings announces pricing of IPO at $18.00 per share
* Says initial public offering of 6.50 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's Cemex said on Wednesday that it had appointed a new chairman and chief executive for its Latam subsidiary, after some former executives were fired amid investigations into improper payments relating to a land deal in Colombia.
Juan Pablo San Agustin was named chairman of the board of Cemex Latam Holdings, while Jaime Muguiro was named its new chief executive, Cemex said in a filing.
It also named Ricardo Naya as the director of Cemex Colombia.
Cemex said in September it had dismissed two senior executives and accepted the resignation of another after it found improper payments linked to a new cement plant in northern Colombia. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Says initial public offering of 6.50 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share
* U.S. ISM survey shows service sector rebounds from 6-year low
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 A minority investor in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it supports proposals submitted by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management for restructuring the South Korean technology giant to improve shareholder value.