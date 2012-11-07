FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cemex raises up to $1.1 billion in unit's Colombian IPO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cemex raises up to $1.1 billion in unit's Colombian IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Prices at mid-range of guidance for shares in Latam unit

* Sells bigger-than-expected stake of up to 29 pct of unit

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s top cement makers, on Tuesday said it had raised about $1.1 billion by selling a bigger-than-expected stake of its Latam unit in a Colombian initial public offering.

Monterrey-based Cemex said in a statement that it had priced nearly 170.4 million shares, or what would amount to a more than 29 percent stake in Cemex Latam Holdings, at 12,250 Colombian pesos ($6.74), in the middle of its guided range.

The company had previously said it expected to sell a 24 percent stake as it seeks to raise cash to pay down huge debts. Cemex Espana would own the remaining stake, the company said.

Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been digging itself out of deep debt for the past three years.

Cemex Latam Holdings includes Cemex’s cement and ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

About 148.2 million shares were put up for grabs to investors in Colombia and in a concurrent private placement to eligible investors outside Colombia, Cemex said.

Another 22.2 million shares were offered in a private placement, subject to a 30-day put option granted to the initial purchasers of the private placement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.