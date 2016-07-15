FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex says amortizes debt worth over $350 mln
July 15, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Mexico's Cemex says amortizes debt worth over $350 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it had amortized debt worth $352.95 million that was due to expire in 2022, as part of its refinancing strategy to lower costs.

Cemex, which has been selling assets to cut debt, announced an offer to buy back up to $400 million in debt in April, but had said it would not buy back more than $150 million of the 2022 debt.

However, on Thursday Cemex said debtholders agreed to an early tender of the 9.375 percent notes falling due in 2022, with the company agreeing to pay $352.946 million.

Cemex said it expected to make the payment on July 19. It was not clear why Cemex amortized more than it had previously contemplated. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

