MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with banks over a deal that would allow it to refinance part of its debt, saying it hoped to finalize the pact by October 31.

The cement company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, did not say how much debt it hoped to refinance. (Reporting by Christine Murray)