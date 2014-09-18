FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex to buy back over $950 mln of debt
September 18, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex to buy back over $950 mln of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Wednesday it would buy back more than $950 million worth of its debt from bondholders through a tender offer, as part of a wider plan under a new chief executive to reduce its leverage.

Cemex, one of the world’s largest cement maker, said holders of $592.5 million worth of outstanding 9 percent notes due in 2018 and $365.1 million worth of 9.25 percent notes due in 2020 had tendered their notes by the Wednesday deadline.

The purchase will help the company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, to lower its debt-to-equity ratio and reduce interest payments.

Cemex announced the offer to buy back the debt on Sept. 4. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
