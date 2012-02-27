UPDATE 2-Cemex wants to exchange euronotes, perpetuals

* Company eyes 5-year maturity extension

* Part of plan to regain financial flexibility

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex plans to exchange eurobonds and perpetual debentures due 2014 for new senior secured notes with a longer maturity to be denominated in dollars and euros.

Holders of 885 million euros ($1.19 billion) of eurobonds issued by Cemex Finance Europe BV and 147 million euros of perpetual debentures can exchange for 9.875 percent dollar-denominated senior notes due 2019 and 9.875 percent euro-denominated notes due 2019.

In this case the new securities would be issued by Cemex Espana SA, acting through its Luxembourg branch.

Cemex is also offering holders of $748 million of three series of perpetual debentures the right to exchange for 9.875 percent senior notes due 2019, issued by Cemex Espana.

The exchange offers will be open for 20 business days from Feb. 27, the company said. Holders who tender notes on or prior to March 9 will be entitled to an early participation fee.

Earlier this month, Cemex posted a narrower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, suggesting it may be close to turning the page on a tough year when its ability to meet debt obligations was in doubt.

The company’s chief executive Lorenzo Zambrano reassured reporters last week that Cemex will meet its debt obligations to creditors this year.

Its shares rose 2.75 percent to 9.71 pesos in early dealings on Monday and gained 2.58 percent to $7.55 in New York.