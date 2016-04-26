FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cemex offers to buy back up to $400 mln in debt
April 26, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Cemex offers to buy back up to $400 mln in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday it had launched an offer to buy back up to $400 million of debt on senior note issues due to mature in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The Monterrey-based firm said in a statement the offer was for its 2018 floating rate notes, its 2019 notes bearing a 6.5 percent coupon and the 9.375 percent notes falling due in 2022.

However, Cemex noted it would not buy back more than $150 million of the 2022 debt.

Cemex said the offer would expire at 11.59 p.m., New York City time on May 20, (0359 GMT, May 21) while notes tendered before 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on May 9 would be eligible for an early tender premium. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

