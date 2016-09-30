BRIEF-Cemex announces tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021
* Cemex announces tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it had launched a tender offer for up to $500 million in outstanding 7.250 percent senior secured notes due in 2021.
The company said in a statement the early tender date was 8 a.m. ET on Oct. 14, 2016, with a second tender deadline set at 11.59 p.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2016.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
