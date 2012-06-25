FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican cement maker Cemex launches debt refinancing plan
June 25, 2012

Mexican cement maker Cemex launches debt refinancing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex launched a proposal on Monday to refinance debt due in 2014.

The company said it will propose a three-year extension of debt maturing in February 2014 to February 2017, and it plans a $1 billion pay down of debt in 2013, which may include some asset sales.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which was hit hard by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australia’s Rinker, has been working its way out of its deep debt troubles for the past three years.

