Cemex to cut debt by $131 mln after swaps

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday it will cut its debt by about $131 million following an exchange offer on euro-denominated notes and perpetual debentures. The amount fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

In February Cemex launched an offer to swap some of its debt for longer maturities to help it save money.

The company said only 53 percent of the outstanding 2014 eurobonds were exchanged into new senior notes maturing in 2019, and 48 percent of outstanding perpetual debentures were exchanged into new senior secured notes maturing in 2019.

Analysts had projected the exchange would yield Monterrey-based Cemex around $400 million in savings.