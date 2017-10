MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex , one of the world’s biggest cement companies, posted on Thursday a narrower first-quarter net loss from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in some 50 countries, reported a net loss of $26 million in the January-March period, compared to a loss of $229 million in the same quarter of 2011.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $112 million in the first quarter.