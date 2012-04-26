FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex posts smaller than expected loss
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex posts smaller than expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex , one of the world’s biggest cement companies, posted on Thursday a much smaller than expected net loss as sales in the United States rose at double-digit pace.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in some 50 countries, reported a net loss of $26 million in the January-March period, compared with a loss of $229 million in the same quarter of 2011.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $112 million for the first quarter.

Cemex’s net sales rose 4 percent from a year earlier to about $3.5 billion, in line with estimates, while operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 7 percent to $567 million.

“The favorable performance in most of our regions leads us to believe that we are in the initial stages of a turnaround,” Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and administration, said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.