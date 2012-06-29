UPDATE 3-Mexico's Cemex proposes debt swap to lenders

* New loans, private notes, high yield notes offered to lenders

* Company considering sale of some operations, assets

* Exchange offer could launch next week, deal done in Q3

By Cyntia Barrera and Gabriela Lopez

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday its new debt refinancing plan, which helps it dodge a tough 2014 maturity, is moving swiftly and could conclude in the third quarter of the year.

Cemex presented creditors on Friday with details of the deal - which calls for a debt exchange, possible asset sales, a prepayment and revised financial covenants - to gain breathing room ahead of its heavy 2014 $7.25 billion maturity.

For the first time, Cemex is floating the idea of selling minority stakes in some countries to raise cash for a 2013 $1 billion paydown, although details were scarce.

The proposal, which has already been negotiated with half of Cemex’s lenders, offers creditors the option of exchanging their existing exposures for new loans, new private placement notes, new high yield notes, or a combination.

“Creditors that participate in the exchange offer will receive an exchange fee of 80 basis points calculated on the amount of their existing exposures under the existing financing agreement exchanged for new loans or new private placement notes,” the company said in a statement.

The new high-yield notes would mature in June 2018, be callable in 2016, and will be backed by six existing guarantors plus new ones stemming from its Cemex Espana unit: Cemex Research Group AG, Cemex Shipping B.V., Cemex Asia B.V., Cemex France Gestion, Cemex UK and Cemex Egyptian Investments B.V.

These notes, for up to $500 million, will have an annual interest rate of 9.5 percent.

“It is a viable proposal which offers an interesting rate in exchange for longer maturities and (higher) covenants,” said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte-Ixe. “The proposal benefits both sides.”

The exchange offer is expected to launch next week, Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex’s vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, told Reuters on Friday. The entire refinancing could conclude in the third quarter, he added.

The Monterrey-based company said it could also sell select U.S. and European assets to help it meet next year’s paydown.

Al-Haffar declined details on possible sales. Analysts have also floated the idea of listing a smaller Cemex entity, but the executive would not say if this is one of the options under consideration.

Cemex is meeting with creditors in New York on Friday and a second gathering in Madrid is scheduled for Monday.

Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three years.

This week’s deal also proposes amortizations of $500 million on Feb. 2014, $250 million on June 2016, and $250 million on Dec. 2016.

The new agreement will contain revised financial covenants too, which keep tabs on the company’s cash generation versus its funded debt, or the sum included in a 2009 refinancing deal.

The company wants its funded debt to remain below 7.0 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) through December 2013, compared to a previous covenant of 4.25 times.

The company’s local shares traded 2.17 percent higher at 8.96 pesos and rose 3.87 percent to $6.71 in New York.