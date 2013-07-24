Cemex Latam posts Q2 earnings of $115 mln

BOGOTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Cemex Latam Holdings, the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex which listed on Colombia’s stock exchange last year, posted second-quarter profit of $115 million on Wednesday, versus $26 million in the first quarter.

Net sales in the second quarter rose 8 percent to $431 million, the holding said in an earnings report filed with Colombia’s securities regulator.

Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.