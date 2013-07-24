FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cemex Latam posts Q2 earnings of $115 mln
July 24, 2013

Cemex Latam posts Q2 earnings of $115 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Cemex Latam Holdings, the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex which listed on Colombia’s stock exchange last year, posted second-quarter profit of $115 million on Wednesday, versus $26 million in the first quarter.

Net sales in the second quarter rose 8 percent to $431 million, the holding said in an earnings report filed with Colombia’s securities regulator.

Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
