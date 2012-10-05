FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CEMEX sells $1.5 bln in notes
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CEMEX sells $1.5 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - CEMEX SAB de CV on Thursday
sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
     J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, RBS, Credit Agricole, HSBC
and ING were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CEMEX

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 9.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/21/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/21/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 9.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS                       NON-CALLABLE   N/A

