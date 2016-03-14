FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cemex Philippines plans up to $855 mln IPO
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 2:42 AM / a year ago

Cemex Philippines plans up to $855 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc, a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, is looking to raise as much as 39.745 billion pesos ($855 million), a registration statement filed with the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Cemex Philippines plans to offer up to 2.337 billion common shares at an offer price of up to 17 pesos per share, the documents said.

On Friday, the Mexican company said its Philippine unit had filed a registration statement with the Philippine SEC in connection with the IPO.

“The filing of the registration statement with the Philippine SEC is a first step in one of the alternatives CEMEX is exploring in the context of CEMEX’s previously announced asset divestiture plan,” Cemex said in a statement.

$1 = 46.4800 pesos Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.