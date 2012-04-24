FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex seen posting narrower quarterly loss
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Cemex seen posting narrower quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* WHAT: Cemex 1st-qtr results
    * WHEN: April 26th, before market opens
    * REUTERS ESTIMATE: Net loss $112 mln

    MONTERREY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex
 is expected to cut its first-quarter losses by more
than half from a year ago, helped by higher sales and a strong
share price gain during the period.	
    A Reuters poll among seven analysts showed Cemex would
likely post a net loss of $112 million in the January-to-March
period, compared with a loss of $276 million in the first
quarter of 2011.	
    Quarterly sales are expected to have grown 3.7 percent due
to stronger demand from the United States, Cemex's top market
outside Mexico, and higher prices in that market. Europe,
Colombia and the Caribbean operations are also likely to post
good results.	
    "Cemex benefits from an early start of the construction
season in developed markets thanks to a mild winter," HSBC said
in a report.	
    Analysts also expect Cemex to realize some gains from
trading in derivatives linked to its stock performance. The
company's shares jumped about 38 percent in the first quarter.	
    Despite stronger revenue and the lift from derivatives,
heavy debt continues to haunt Cemex. 	
    Cemex is due to report its results before markets open on
Thursday.	
    Following is a table with the expected results. All figures
in dollars and have not been adjusted with the international
financial reporting standards, effective for all Mexican
companies starting this year.	
    	
               2012 JAN-MARCH   2011 JAN-MARCH   PERCENTAGE
                                                   CHANGE   
                                                      
   REVENUE       3.510 bln         3.384 bln      + 3.7 pct
   EBITDA         504 mln           519 mln       - 2.9 pct
 OP. PROFIT       165 mln           172 mln       - 4.1 pct 
  NET LOSS        112 mln           276 mln          n/a

