Mexico's Cemex seen posting narrower quarterly loss

* WHAT: Cemex 1st-qtr results * WHEN: April 26th, before market opens * REUTERS ESTIMATE: Net loss $112 mln MONTERREY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is expected to cut its first-quarter losses by more than half from a year ago, helped by higher sales and a strong share price gain during the period. A Reuters poll among seven analysts showed Cemex would likely post a net loss of $112 million in the January-to-March period, compared with a loss of $276 million in the first quarter of 2011. Quarterly sales are expected to have grown 3.7 percent due to stronger demand from the United States, Cemex's top market outside Mexico, and higher prices in that market. Europe, Colombia and the Caribbean operations are also likely to post good results. "Cemex benefits from an early start of the construction season in developed markets thanks to a mild winter," HSBC said in a report. Analysts also expect Cemex to realize some gains from trading in derivatives linked to its stock performance. The company's shares jumped about 38 percent in the first quarter. Despite stronger revenue and the lift from derivatives, heavy debt continues to haunt Cemex. Cemex is due to report its results before markets open on Thursday. Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in dollars and have not been adjusted with the international financial reporting standards, effective for all Mexican companies starting this year. 2012 JAN-MARCH 2011 JAN-MARCH PERCENTAGE CHANGE REVENUE 3.510 bln 3.384 bln + 3.7 pct EBITDA 504 mln 519 mln - 2.9 pct OP. PROFIT 165 mln 172 mln - 4.1 pct NET LOSS 112 mln 276 mln n/a