Mexico's Cemex sees U.S. cement prices up 5-6 pct in 2015
November 5, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex sees U.S. cement prices up 5-6 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex expects U.S. cement prices to increase between 5 percent and 6 percent on average in 2015, the company’s CEO Fernando Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez, who spoke to reporters at an event in Mexico City, said that Mexican cement prices would rise between 3 percent to 5 percent next year.

He also said the company planned to participate in between 5 and 7 electricity generation projects under Mexico’s energy reform, which opened up the state-controlled sector this year to greater private investment. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Elinor Comlay)

