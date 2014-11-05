FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- (OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex sees U.S. cement prices up 5-6 pct in 2014
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED- (OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex sees U.S. cement prices up 5-6 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Cemex spokesman says he was referring to cement prices in 2014, not 2015)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex expects U.S. cement prices to increase between 5 percent and 6 percent on average in 2014, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mexican cement prices should rise between 3 percent to 5 percent this year, the spokesman said.

Separately, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said the company planned to participate in between 5 and 7 electricity generation projects under Mexico’s energy reform, which opened up the state-controlled sector this year to greater private investment. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chris Reese)

