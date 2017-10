MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s leading cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it may have to carry another round of price increases in the United States in the second half of the year.

“As we look into the remaining quarters of 2012, we remain firmly committed to recovering input cost inflation and improving our return on invested capital through pricing,” Fernando Gonzalez, executive vice president of finance and administration, told analysts during a conference call.