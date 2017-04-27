FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex quarterly profit jumps ten-fold on asset sales
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex quarterly profit jumps ten-fold on asset sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex significantly beat analyst expectations on Thursday with a nearly ten-fold spike in first-quarter net profit, driven mostly by asset sales.

Cemex earned $336 million in net profit in the quarter, compared to $35 million in the same period in 2016, and $95 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company has followed a plan over several years to sell assets and boost investment. During the quarter, it gained $152 million on the sale of a concrete tube business in the United States and another $98 million in financial instruments from the sale of a portion of local unit GCC.

“We have around $230 million in pending announced asset sales set to close,” Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement.

The company’s consolidated net sales grew 1 percent to $3.14 billion during the quarter, but grew 6 percent when adjusted for currency fluctuations and disinvestments.

Cemex said its total debt fell 3.7 percent in the first quarter to $12.16 billion.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.