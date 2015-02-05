FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex expects up to $1.5 bln in asset sales by mid-2016
February 5, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex expects up to $1.5 bln in asset sales by mid-2016

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexican cement-maker Cemex said on Thursday it expects to sell up to $1.5 billion in assets over the next 12 to 18 months, and that investment will reach $800 million this year.

Cemex added that it sees cement volumes growing by mid-single digits in 2015 and that the company expects to generate $300 million in cost and spending reductions this year.

Cemex, which reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss earlier on Thursday, also said it will likely pay $500 million in debt payments this year. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

