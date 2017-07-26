UPDATE 1-Cemex shares fall after cash flow, Mexico sales disappoint

(Adds share movement, analyst comments)

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex on Wednesday reported a 41 percent increase in second-quarter profit, helped by lower financial expenses, but its shares fell on concerns about weak cash flow and slacker-than-expected sales in Mexico.

Cemex shares fell on the Mexican stock exchange more than 3 percent to 17.37 pesos, and two analysts noted that weak cash flow had disappointed investors.

Free cash flow in the second quarter decreased year on year by 23 percent to $324 million.

Cemex, which has operations in more than 50 countries, said it earned $289 million in quarterly net profit, compared with $205 million a year earlier. A Reuters poll forecast earnings of $222 million.

Consolidated sales slipped 1 percent in the quarter to $3.58 billion but grew 2 percent when adjusted for currency fluctuations and disinvestments, the company said.

"The increase (in sales) on a like-to-like basis was due to higher prices of our products, in local currency terms in Mexico and the U.S., as well as higher volumes in our Europe region," said Cemex.

Despite the price increase, analysts at Santander noted, sales in Mexico were lower than expected.

Cemex gave a guidance of 1 percent to 3 percent growth in cement and ready-mix volumes for 2017, adding that it would incur capital expenditures totaling $730 million in the year. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sheky Espejo; Editing by W Simon and Steve Orlofsky)