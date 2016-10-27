Mexican cement producer Cemex's quarterly sales rise 4 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, said third-quarter consolidated net sales rose 4 percent, helped by increased prices and higher volumes in Mexico, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The company reported consolidated net sales of $3.6 billion during the third quarter for the ongoing operations and adjusting for currency fluctuations.

Cemex said net income was $286 million, an improvement of $330 million from a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)