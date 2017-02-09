(Drops reference to dollar in headline and paragraph 1)

Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales.

However, the company's profit from continuing operations rose to $209.2 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $104.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. (cmx.to/2k6nJ4w)

Net sales fell to $3.19 billion from $3.33 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)