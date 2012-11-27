Mexico's Cemex to cut 339 jobs in Spain

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, a major global cement maker, said on Tuesday that it will cut 339 staff at its Spanish unit, slightly less than originally expected.

The subsidiary mulled axing about one-fifth of its workforce in Spain - or between 350 and 400 jobs - a trade union official had told Reuters in late October

Cemex sales fell by 42 percent in Spain in the first nine months of the year as the building sector remains stalled in the country following the burst of a decade-long real estate bubble five years ago.