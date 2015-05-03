Cemex stock could turn to profit in 2016 -Barron's

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Building materials company Cemex is projected to make a profit in 2016, the first time since 2009, as demand improves, Barron’s reported late Friday.

The Mexico-based company saw housing and construction projects collapse during and after the financial crisis but improving demand across its geographic base in the Americas, Asia and Europe make it look positioned to rise, the Barron's report said. (on.barrons.com/1KFnEaY) (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Eric Walsh)