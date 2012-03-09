FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex starts paying up lagging taxes
March 9, 2012

Mexico's Cemex starts paying up lagging taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex , one of the world’s leading cement makers, said on Friday it had paid 20 percent of the $361 million in taxes it owes the government, with the rest due in January 2013.

The Monterrey-based company said it made a $72 million payment on March 1. It said it has an option to extend the January 2013 obligation and opt for 36 installments instead, a move that would cost the company a bit more.

“Cemex thinks it has adequate provisions to meet the (tax) requirement,” the company said in a statement. Its shares rose 0.79 percent to 10.22 pesos in morning trading on Friday.

In 2008 the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that protected Cemex from paying taxes linked to investments in offshore tax havens.

The court cited several articles in Mexico’s income tax law that required Mexican companies to pay taxes locally on investments in countries where there are no taxes or where levies are 75 percent lower than in Mexico.

